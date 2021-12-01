Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was a colder feelin’, below-average day today! As the winds gusted upwards of 25-30 mph at times, wind chills hovered in the teens for much of the day.

We’ll see a bit of a bump-up to mid-to-upper 30s over the next two days. And, the light flurries and snow showers we saw today... will be a repeat midday tomorrow. That’s followed by Thursday seeing snow showers changing over to rain and mix throughout the day.

Snow accumulations look minimal over the next 48 hours... with the North Woods and the St. John Valley expected to pick up the most during the day Thursday, and a projected 2.0-3.0″-inches.

For the latest on the forecast, as well as the updated Winter 2021-2022 Snow Total Tracker, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

