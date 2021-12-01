Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was a colder feelin’, below-average day today! As the winds gusted upwards of 25-30 mph at times, wind chills hovered in the teens for much of the day.

We’ll see a bit of a bump-up to mid-to-upper 30s over the next two days. And, the light flurries and snow showers we saw today... will be a repeat midday tomorrow. That’s followed by Thursday seeing snow showers changing over to rain and mix throughout the day.

Snow accumulations look minimal over the next 48 hours... with the North Woods and the St. John Valley expected to pick up the most during the day Thursday, and a projected 2.0-3.0″-inches.

Snow accumulations look minimal over the next 48 hours... with the North Woods and the St. John Valley expected to pick up the most during the day Thursday, and a projected 2.0-3.0″-inches.

