Aroostook Community Matters : Aroostook Agency on Aging helps with Medicare and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Current Medicare Open Enrollment Period ends December 7th, and you may have seen commercials about Medicare Advantage Plans. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard talks with a Medicare Education Coordinator to give you some tips this enrollment period.

Kimberly James - Medicare Education Coordinator, Aroostook Agency on Aging “A lot of people see the commercials online that say theres a deadline of december 7th for open enrollment and they have to call now or they might lose their coverage, thats not always the case.”

Kimberly James is the Medicare Education Coordinator for the Aroostook Agency on Aging. She says that while you can add or change a medicare advantage plan during the open enrollment period, you dont have to.

”It’s also important for those to keep in mind during this open enrollment period which is October 15th through December 7th, they can join, switch, or drop a medicare drug plan, or take no action and stay on their current plan for next year”

James says one thing that has concerned her this enrollment period is the number of Commercials that For-Profit organizations are running, creating stress and anxiety about the December 7th Deadline.

” A lot of people have been calling me and talking to me about the medicare advantage plan commercials. I just want to let them know not to be so quick in calling the number and enrolling in the plan, definetly give me a call, I can help assist them with finding the right local agent or answering any questions they can have.”

James adds, that while Medicare Advantage plans could benefit someone with medicare, The agency can help you find out what is best for you.

”A medicare advantage plan could be right for you, it’s definetly important not to pick up the phone and dial the number, you can give us a call at Aroostook Agency on Aging...we are non biased with medicare advantage plans, we’re here to assist people, give them the resources they need to find the perfect plan for them.We can also do comparison plans for them and they can talk to a local medicare agent as well”

The most imporant thing, James says is that if you miss this enrollment period, There is another enrollment period right around the corner.

“Theres another open enrollment period coming for those already enrolled in medicare advantage plans and we can work with them at that time, which is January 1st through March 31st.”

The Aroostook Agency on Aging is available to answer any questions you may have about medicare enrollment or Medicare Advantage Enrollment. Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

