How SCOTUS abortion ruling could impact Maine

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could potentially dismantle the landmark Roe versus Wade abortion ruling.

Supreme Court Justices Listened as the State of Mississippi made the case that its law restricting abortions should be upheld....21 States have already passed laws banning or restricting abortions. Frank Bemis of Bemis and Rossignol tells us how overturning Roe versus wade would impact Maine.

Frank Bemis - Attorney - Bemis and Rossignol, LLC " The Abortion case being heard today in Oral Arguments could overturn Roe V. Wade, or it could make changes to how it’s been interpreted over the years. The case would bar any abortions after 15 weeks and that would be a change in the current law... At present, Maine doesn’t have any laws that deal with abortion that would be changed by this ruling if Roe V. Wade would be overturned through the case being argued today in the Supreme Court”

Bemis says that it is not likely the Supreme Court would reach a decision in this case before summer.

