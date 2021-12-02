Advertisement

Local Biathletes continue to train

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Four biathletes with ties to the County were scheduled to compete in the World University Games in Switzerland in December. Caleb Hunter who trains at the Fort Kent Outdoor, Hannah Chipman has trained at the Center Fort Kent’s Dolcie Tanguay, and Fort Fairfield’s Sarah Beaulieu were all scheduled to take part in the competition. Organizers of the event have pulled the plug on the event due to the new variant spreading across the world and travel issues that could arise. Prior to the Cancellation I caught up with the four competitors to get their thoughts on the international competition.

(Caleb Hunter):” I am really excited. It will be my first time racing in Europe and against an International field. That will be really cool.”

(Dolcie Tanguay):”Very pumped to have this opportunity. This will be my first International biathlon competition with some people I raced against in the past and super excited to do this.”

(Hannah Chipman):” Excited for so many reasons. It is another chance to compete internationally.

(Sarah Beaulieu):” You get over there it’s crazy. There are cameras everywhere. Coaching yelling in several different languages on the side of the course. It’s hard to stay focused. After having that experience first hand I think I am going to be in such a better spot.”

This would have been the first time that the United States has competed in the games in several years.

(Carl Theriault):” A student at a University working towards a degree. You have to be a recognized biathlon athlete within the USBA that has had some success.”

Even though this event has been cancelled the biathletes are still staying very busy training and attending classes.

Chipman:” I have been training with the Dartmouth ski team for the fall and I have been fitting in a little biathlon shooting as I can. These next few weeks will be a really nice chance for me to focus in training full time.”

Tanguay:” It’s not hard to work on Nordic and Biathlon at the same time. It’s more academics and sports at the same time. The Professors and Coaches are super understanding and are willing to work with us to balance our schedules.”

Beaulieu has aged out of the Youth and Junior Competitions and is now a senior competitor meaning she is competing with the top biathletes in the Country. She said that she is hoping to travel to Europe for some events this winter during her bridge year.

Beaulieu:” The Coach who I have been working with for a while now. After discussing my options we decided that the more I can get over to Europe and compete.” Chipman is now focusing on the US team trails for the World Youth and Junior championships which will be held in Soldier Hollow. Chipman is still very new to the sport.

Chipman:” Just past my one year anniversary of shooting a biathlon rifle in September. I am not necessarily expecting to make it to Junior Worlds this year, but I am excited keep on taking the opportunities and challenges that I can.”

