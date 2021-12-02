Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

(Source: Saco Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday even though Nicholas Mitchell, 39, of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

During his sentencing, the judge said the nature of the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was on its side on Gardner Creek rd
Truck turned over in Washburn
Canadian PCR Lifted
Removal of Testing Requirements on Canadians Hopeful News for Area Businesses
Kayla Thistlewood
East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Alexander McLeish won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by a childhood...
Man wins $1 million on lottery ticket gift after heart surgery
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Bitcoin in the County
Bitcoin in The County
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
The World University Games are cancelled, but area biathletes are still training for...
World University Games cancelled