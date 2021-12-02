PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday everyone, and happy first of December ~ and also, first day of Meteorological Winter!

Today we saw light to steady snow showers during the middle part of the day. Those have since come to an end... but the wet conditions from earlier, are leading to slick and icy spots tonight on sidewalk surfaces, driveways, parking lots, and even roadways. Take the first few steps out the door this evening with care!

Tomorrow brings another quick-moving low pressure system, starting off with steady snow showers... and quickly changing over to all rain by the afternoon and evening. Projected snow totals look minimal with this system... around 1.0-3.0-inches confined to the North Woods, St. John Valley, and higher elevation spots. Otherwise, a lot of us will get in on rain totals between 0.25-0.50″-inch.

The passage of a cold front later on tomorrow evening, will drop-off our temps into Friday morning. And again, we’re likely to see icy and slick road conditions for overnight Thurs./Fri. and Fri. AM travel.

The end of the week, then brings in gusty winds in excess of 30 mph... as well as the return of sunshine and a colder feel headed into the start of the weekend.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

