193 Maine schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Maine DOE

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 193 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to the Maine Department of Education.

During the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 5,600 cases.

These numbers are much higher than the last update issued in November, which saw 161 outbreaks and 3,300 cases over 30 days.

According to the DOE, the largest outbreak is at Lewiston High School with 68 cases over the last 30 days.

Brewer Community School and Spruce Mountain Elementary in Jay have 59, Lisbon Community School has 52, and Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School has 47.

There are also outbreaks at Bangor High School, Bucksport Middle and High Schools, Hermon Middle and High Schools, and Old Town Elementary and High Schools.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.