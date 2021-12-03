BigRock prepares for ski season

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - There is some now on the ground and ski areas are now trying to help Mother Nature by firing up the guns and making snow. BigRock has been making snow since the weekend.

Aaron Damon:” So excited to having snow on the ground here. Just having those guns running means a lot. It means we are going to be able to open on time, as long as we don’t get some rain that slows us down. The game plan is to open on December 18th. It’s weather permitting, but if we keep going at this rate, we might be able to have a soft open before hand.”

The cold weather earlier this week made for some great snowmaking conditions especially overnight

Damon:” Ideally it would be below 20 degrees. It has a lot to do with humidity. Right now,we are making some decent snow.”

BigRock doesn’t have the capabilities to make snow on every trail, they will make enough snow so that trails near both lifts will be operational. Damon:” We have enough snow guns and snow making ponds to make snow up this triple area and at Comet. it allows us to run both the lifts with a snow base.”

The hope is that the Canadian skiers wil make the return slopes now that the border is open Damon:” We are excited the border just opened yesterday and we are hopeful we can keep that running.”

