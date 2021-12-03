Fourth suspect arrested in Machias murder

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A fourth man from Massachusetts has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias.

State police tell us 41-year-old Jorge Pagan-Aanchez was arrested in Massachusetts this morning after he tried to run from his home.

Pagan-Sanchez is facing felony murder charges in connection to the November 4th drug-related shooting death of Brandin Guerrero of New York.

Massachusetts State Police, Taunton Police Department, and Maine State Police all collaborated on the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.