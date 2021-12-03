Advertisement

Governor Mills welcomes two local Christmas trees to the Blaine House

FinestKind recently won awards for their trees at the Fryeburg Fair.
FinestKind recently won awards for their trees at the Fryeburg Fair.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills welcomed two new Christmas Trees into the Blaine House this afternoon.

Both were grown by FinestKind in Dover-Foxcroft.

One of the Balsam Firs is eight feet tall and will go in the first floor sun room.

The other five foot tall tree will be placed in the Governor’s residence upstairs.

They got first place in the People’s Choice Tree exhibition.

And the fair judges also gave them the Grand Champion Christmas tree award.

”I’m delighted to support the Maine economy, Maine tree growers, and Maine farmers. I wish and hope that every Maine family that celebrates the holiday also buys their tree from a local Maine tree grower. Because that’s what we are about,” said Governor Mills.

The vice president from Maine’s Christmas Tree Association was also there to deliver the two trees.

The Governor plans to decorate them later this month.

