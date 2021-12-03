Observatory Project Completed in Easton

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

A project to build an observatory, spearheaded by a local Eagle scout has been completed.

WAGM originally covered the construction of the observatory back in June. The observatory is part of the Francis Malcom Science Center in Easton. Eagle Scout, Connor St. Peter came up with the idea after speaking to his Astronomy teacher at school, and decided to build it as his community service project to become an Eagle Scout. St. Peter says that many local businesses and community members pitched in offering materials and assistance. The observatory features a roll off roof to allow access to the night sky and the large telescope was originally owned by a Caribou resident before being donated to the science center.

“I’m really astonished that despite lumber shortages, or Covid hardships that everybody wanted to help and see this come to life and now that we have, we have them to thank for it. This is here and they can come and see this. It will always be here and astronomy really is something that more people should get interested in and once you view your first couple of objects you’re hooked, and it’s an amazing thing because you can do it from just about everywhere.” says St. Peter.

“It’s a level of technology that we want to be able to share with the public…and we want to increase the knowledge base and the astronomical education of our communities, and that we will become a force for preserving dark skies in Aroostook County for the next generation.” - Larry Berz – Planetarium Director – Francis Malcom Science Center

For more information on the Observatory or the Francis Malcom Science Center please visit https://www.francismalcolmsciencecenter.com/

