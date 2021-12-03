Advertisement

As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on The Wintergreen Express Part One 12.03.2021

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, the Program Director for the Wintergreen Arts Center, Katie McGough, stops by to chat about the upcoming Wintergreen Express holiday event! Shawn Cunningham and Robert Grimm co-host the discussion.

For more information on the event and the Wintergreen Arts Center, you can visit wintergreenarts.org/.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was on its side on Gardner Creek rd
Truck turned over in Washburn
Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison
Bitcoin in the County
Bitcoin in The County
324 people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 Thursday isn’t a record high, but it isn’t far off.
Maine health officials sending help to spread thin hospitals
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

County hospital CEOs discuss staffing after vaccine mandate
WintergreenExpressPart1
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on The Wintergreen Express Part One 12.03.2021
Hospital CEOs on staffing
Hospital CEOs on staffing
193 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks according to the Maine DOE
193 Maine schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Maine DOE