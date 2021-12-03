As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on The Wintergreen Express Part Two 12.03.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, the Program Director for the Wintergreen Arts Center, Katie McGough, stops by to chat about the upcoming Wintergreen Express holiday event! Shawn Cunningham and Robert Grimm co-host the discussion.

And the Jolly-man himself, even swings by the studio ~ to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season!

For more information on the event and the Wintergreen Arts Center, you can visit wintergreenarts.org/.

