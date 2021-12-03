Sen. Jackson Recognizes Selfless Trick or Treater

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

You may remember a story we did last month concerning a young trick or treater who put his own candy into someone’s trick or treat bowl.

Senator Troy Jackson personally presented that trick or treater, Emmett Singer, with a Legislative Sentiment, recognizing him for his kindness and his selfless action Halloween night. Legislative Sentiments are a Joint Order that are used to congratulate or recognize a person, group or entity for a significant achievement or civic accomplishment.

“When that video came out about the Halloween episode I just immediately thought it was just an unbelievably great thing. Those legislative sentiments are a reflection of the state wanting to recognize people that did extraordinary things I do think very much that for a young person to do something like that it really shows a sincerity that not enough of us have. So I definitely wanted to recognize it because fostering that at a young age is probably a good way to make sure that people continue to do it.” says Jackson.

Senator Jackson said that Emmett may be the youngest person he has ever presented a Legislative Sentiment to. He also presented Emmett with a Maine State flag and invited him to tour the State House once Covid restrictions are lifted.

