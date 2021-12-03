Advertisement

UMPI announces $1.2 million solar field

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine at Presque Isle Announced a $1.2 million solar field yesterday.

The solar array field located south of campus is expected to generate 460,000 kilowatts annually once it’s active at the end of December. Once finished, its carbon dioxide reduction will be equal to removing 71 cars from the road. Chief Business Officer Betsy Sawhill Espe says the solar panels will also bring savings that will go toward covering natural gas costs

SAWHILL”We’re predicting it’s at least 40 to 45 thousand a year, but It could be more than that because the panels are bifacial meaning they collect from the back side as well and the reflected sunlight.”

RICE”We’re looking forward to maybe some future connections which will bring green energy, more energy, not just to the institution but to the city and other projects in the Presque isle area”

The solar array is expandable and right now it’s set to power most of campus. Both President Rice and Sawhill Espe say, with future investment, the solar panels could power the whole campus and even Presque Isle. President Rice says UMPI worked with the Campus Green Committee throughout the project, and a local contractor

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was on its side on Gardner Creek rd
Truck turned over in Washburn
Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison
Bitcoin in the County
Bitcoin in The County
324 people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 Thursday isn’t a record high, but it isn’t far off.
Maine health officials sending help to spread thin hospitals
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Omicron
Omicron Biologist
The Balsam Fir is native to Maine and the Northern tier
County Ag Report: Maine’s Christmas Trees
The plan aims to lower prescription costs
Maine experts on Build Back Better’s Prescription Cost plan
The Balsam Fir is native to Maine and the Northern tier
christmas trees county ag higgins