University of Maine Presque Isle announces $1.2 million solar field

The University of Maine at Presque Isle announced a $1.2 million solar field Thursday
The University of Maine at Presque Isle announced a $1.2 million solar field Thursday
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Presque Isle announced a $1.2 million solar field Thursday.

The solar array field located south of campus is expected to generate 460,000 kilowatts yearly once it’s active at the end of December.

Once finished, its carbon dioxide reduction will be equal to removing 71 cars from the road.

Officials say the solar panels will also bring savings that will go toward covering natural gas costs.

”We’re predicting it’s at least 40 to 45 thousand a year, but It could be more than that because the panels are bifacial meaning they collect from the back side as well and the reflected sunlight,” said Chief Business Officer Betsy Sawhill Espe.

“We’re looking forward to maybe some future connections which will bring green energy, more energy, not just to the institution but to the city and other projects in the Presque Isle area,” said UMPI President Ray Rice.

The solar array is expandable and right now it’s set to power most of campus.

Both President Rice and Sawhill Espe say, with future investment, the solar panels could power the whole campus and even Presque Isle.

President Rice says UMPI worked with the Campus Green Committee throughout the project, and a local contractor.

