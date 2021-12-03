Advertisement

VA and Bureau of Veterans’ Services teaming up for 3-day assistance program

The program starts December 7.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine veterans looking to get assistance or answers on claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs now have some help.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Benefits Administration at Togus.

This virtual program, running December 7-9, will provide veterans with direct connection to healthcare and benefits.

Veterans sign up for the Maine Virtual-Veterans Experience Action Center - December 7, 8 & 9. Call 211, press 6 and...

Posted by Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

They can also help with family member caregiver and survivor benefits, among other services.

Everything is done over the phone, but pre-registration is required.

The bureau’s goal is to connect more than 300 Maine veterans to services, especially those who live in rural parts of our state.

We’re told only 30% of Maine Veterans have successfully filed a claim with the VA.

”A lot of veterans think that they’d be taking something away from another veteran if they were injured in service and it wasn’t really that big of deal to them, they feel like they’re taking something away. That’s really not the case. Resources are allocated to our state based on how many veterans are being served by their regional VA,” said David Richmond, the director of Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

Registration runs through Sunday, December 5th.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 2-1-1, press 6 and ask for the the Veterans Scheduling Specialist.

