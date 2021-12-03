Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning, and Happy Friday everyone!

Snow showers this morning were quick to cause snow-covered roadways, widespread slick conditions, and significantly reduced-down visibilities. We’re just starting to see improvements... as the snow showers are pushing eastward, with Western New Brunswick still seeing impacts over the next hour.

A few flurries will linger until lunchtime... and then cloud coverage will start to break apart, leading to a some sunshine into the afternoon.

The other concern today are our winds, with expected gusts upwards of 35-40 mph. We’re likely to see blowing areas of snow, leading to additional visibility impacts throughout the day.

Also, much colder air filters in for the upcoming weekend... and you’re going to want to layer-up and bundle-up for any outdoor, holiday plans you may have for both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next system is then on the approach for Monday... where above-average temps will lead to mainly a rain event to start off the week. Projected rain totals look to range between 0.50″-0.75″-inch.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

