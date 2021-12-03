PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Light wintry precip has been coming down throughout the day. We saw light snow showers earlier, mainly along the northern stretches of the viewing area... with light freezing drizzle and rain showers persisting for Central and Southern spots.

Tonight, we’re sitting in the warmer sector of the system... with light to steady rain pushing eastward across the County and Western New Brunswick, up until around 10:00pm this evening.

Then a cold front will follow close behind... bringing temp drop-offs just below-freezing for tomorrow morning. That’s where some concerns for icy and slick spots come into play, for the Fri. AM commute. Make sure to take it slow, leave extra time to get to where you’re going, and put extra distance in-between you and the vehicle in front of you.

We’re also anticipating windy conditions during the day tomorrow... providing a raw and colder feel to end off the week. Those colder temperatures will carry over into the weekend as well, under quieter conditions and the return of some sunshine. We’re even likely to see our first below-zero temperatures of the season waking up for Saturday and Sunday morning!

For more details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.