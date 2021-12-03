Advertisement

“Welcome Home” Aroostook County

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A “Welcome Home” event, hosted by Live + Work in Maine was held at the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle last night.

The event is a way for people who may be new to the area, or just moved back home, to build connections and community with their neighbors, as well as network job opportunities. Live and Work in Maine is a non-profit that is focused on attracting people to the opportunities that exist in the state of Maine. The Presque Isle “Welcome Home” event is the 5th that they have hosted around the state this year.

”So we used to have an annual event called “Boomerang” and that was welcoming people that found their way back home, but we’ve also seen so many new people who have found their way to Maine. So instead we’re just calling it “Welcome home events” whether you did Boomerang or you find yourself here over the last few years we want to help people build community…so we’ve been in Portland, Brunswick, Lewiston/auburn, Bangor, Presque isle, and last but not least we’ll be in Rockland/Camden” says Katie Shorey – Engagement Director, Live + Work in Maine.

For more information on Live + Work in Maine please visit https://liveandworkinmaine.com/

