PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We’re feeling the biting cold tonight, as you step outdoors! Much colder air has been filtering in throughout much of the day. And that’s going to continue all the way through the weekend, with cold air stuck in place over the next 48 hours.

Saturday brings the return of plenty of sunshine! However, afternoon highs and actual temps in the upper-teens and lower-20s, will be complimented by wind chill temperatures in the upper-single digits and lower-teens! This is a very similar case for Sunday, as well.

We also have a fast-moving low for tomorrow night, leading to a quick inch of snow accumulations between the 8:00pm and midnight hours. Slick and slippery roadways are likely to develop, as well as temporarily reduced-down visibilities.

Then, Sunday is on the quieter, with a mixture of clouds and sun... before the beginning of next week sees a mainly rain event, book-ended by lower-end snow showers and mixed precip.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

