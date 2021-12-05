Advertisement

Three people killed in Bangor fire identified

Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of Sanford Street.(Alyssa Thurlow)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials have identified the three people who were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Tim Tuttle, 31-year-old Dylan Smith, and 56-year-old Andrew Allen were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add that all three men were homeless.

Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of Sanford Street.

The home’s windows and doors were boarded up and police officials say the home has been vacant for about a year.

After the house caught fire, authorities say two people were able to escape the home.

One was assisted by another person passing by while the other was assisted by Bangor Firefighters.

Both were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

”It was a quick response. They were just up the street at a car accident so they were right in the vicinity. Crews made an aggressive attack. Unfortunately, there’s been multiple fatalities in this fire,” said Tom Higgins, Bangor Fire Chief.

The Bangor Police Department, Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will continue investigating the cause of the fire on Monday.

