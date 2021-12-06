Art Shop Grand Opening and Caroling During First Friday Art Walk

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The First Friday Art Walk in Presque Isle is the opportunity for local artists to showcase their work.

This month’s art walk is also the grand opening of The Common Gallery’s Art Shop. The shop allows local artists to sell their work on a consignment basis, and showcase their art in front of a wider audience.

“So a few months ago, I thought that it would be a wonderful way to showcase artwork from all of the amazing talented local artists and crafters in Aroostook County. Just to be able to provide one spot where community members can access artwork.” - Shelby Pelletier – The Common Gallery

Pelletier also organized community caroling along with accompanist Cori Lovejoy. The carolers prepared over 20 songs to sing during the Art Walk, which included piano and percussion, as well as harmonized vocals.

