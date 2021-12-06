Multiple crashes southbound mile marker 166-172 causes road closure
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Plymouth, Maine (WABI) - According to Maine State Police, multiple crashes are being reported from mile marker 166-172 in Plymouth, Dixmont, and Etna causing a road closure due to slick road conditions.
Maine State Police are urging drivers to slow down and to divert traffic off exit 174.
A tractor trailer jackknifed southbound mile marker 172 where the closure is located.
The crashes are currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.