Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Officials say a California elementary school student, who had tested positive for COVID-19,...
Parents accused of knowingly sending COVID-positive child to Calif. school
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
Arrest made in Machias murder
Fourth suspect arrested in Machias murder

Latest News

Norwegian Breakaway passengers gave mixed reviews to the crew's response to COVID-19 cases...
Cruise ship passengers react to COVID-19 cases on ship
long haul
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients
FILE - Artist Andrzej Sikora speaks of his artwork in his studio at The Russell Industrial...
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know parents of Mich. school shooting suspect stayed in studio
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. The Biden...
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals