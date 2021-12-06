Advertisement

As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients: Part Two

long haul
long haul
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of Rise & Shine featuring an AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, several practitioners from Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital talk about a wellness program that’s helping long haul Covid-19 patients reclaim their lives beyond Covid. Shawn Cunningham moderates the discussion.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Officials say a California elementary school student, who had tested positive for COVID-19,...
Parents accused of knowingly sending COVID-positive child to Calif. school
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
Arrest made in Machias murder
Fourth suspect arrested in Machias murder

Latest News

A tractor trailer jackknifed along mile marker 172 Monday morning.
Multiple crashes southbound mile marker 166-172 causes road closure
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients: Part Two
long haul
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients
fire
Working Smoke Detectors Alert Caribou Family to House Fire Friday Night