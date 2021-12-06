Advertisement

As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of Rise & Shine featuring an AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, several practitioners from Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital talk about a wellness program that’s helping long haul Covid-19 patients reclaim their lives beyond Covid. Shawn Cunningham moderates the discussion.

