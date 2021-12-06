Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 6, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone.

***NWS has Winter Weather Advisories still in effect for NE Aroostook until 11:00am this morning, and NW Aroostook until 1:00pm this afternoon.***

Areawide, we’re currently seeing significant impacts to road conditions and visibility drop-offs. Snow that started up during the early AM, is continuing to come down at a steady-to-moderate clip. And that’s leading to widespread snow-covered roadways and hazardous/slick travel conditions.

Also, significant visibility impacts are ongoing, with a number of locations currently sitting at below 2-miles in terms of road visibility.

It’s very important to make sure to follow those wintertime road precautions of, making sure to take it extremely slow, leaving plenty of extra time to get where you’re going, and leaving extra space between you and other vehicles.

The switchover to mix and rain will begin later on this morning, into the afternoon. And we’re anticipating heavy periods of rain for the Mon. PM commute, into later on tonight.

Then, a passing cold front late this evening leads to another period of snow showers, as well as regionwide refreezing and icing occurring -- with extremely hazardous travel expected for the Tues. morning commute.

A breakdown of projected snow totals through Tues. AM -- NW Aroostook/North Woods, 6.0-8.0″-in.; St. John Valley, 4.0-6.0″-in.; Central/West. New Brunswick, 2.0-4.0″-in.; and SE Aroostook, <1.0-2.0″-in.

For more details on the storm and the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And be safe when heading out and about today!

