Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Sunday evening, everyone.

An update with our approaching wintry weather over the next 24 to 36 hours.

**NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, effective Monday 3:00am through 1:00pm, for Northwest Aroostook. The winter weather advisory is right now only in place for northwestern locations, where we’re anticipating the most in terms of potential snow accumulations. Although, areawide travel impacts are expected with this system, all the way through Tues. AM**

Snow showers will be bookending the storm, starting up around 1:00/2:00am tomorrow morning in far western spots... progressing eastward, with areawide snow shower activity by 5:00/6:00am.

All of us will be experiencing below-freezing temperatures for the Mon. AM commute -- and with that, already slick and hazardous travel conditions, as snow-covered roadways and significantly reduced-down visibilities will be occurring.

As we continue throughout the late morning into midday, that’s when temperatures will start to rise above freezing -- leading to a transition over to mix and rain.

By early tomorrow afternoon, all of us will have switched over to rain. And we’re expecting areawide rain showers through much of the afternoon -- picking up in intensity to moderate/localized heavier rain by tomorrow evening.

As we approach the 9:00p, 10:00p & 11:00p hours Monday night, we’ll begin to transition back over to mix and snow showers from west to east. The precip looks to come to an end by 2:00/3:00am Tues. morning. --with significant travel & road impacts still expected for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tues. AM will see significant refreezing and icing regionwide, leading to extremely slick and difficult travel conditions on the roadways. By Tuesday midday we’ll start to see some improving conditions.

A breakdown of projected snow accumulations -- Mon. AM through Tues. AM -- Far NW Aroostook: 6.0-8.0″-in., North Woods/St. John Valley: 4.0-6.0″-in., Central Aroostook/West. New Brunswick: 1.0-3.0″-in., Southeast Aroostook: <1.0-2.0″-in.

It’s important to be cautious and plan accordingly with this wintery system over the next 24 to 36 hours. Make sure to follow those usual wintertime road precautions, take it extremely slow, leave extra time to get where you’re going, and leave extra distance in between you and the vehicle in front of you.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening, and start to the week!

