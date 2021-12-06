Advertisement

Working Smoke Detectors Alert Caribou Family to House Fire Friday Night

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A home is a total loss after a fire Friday night. The Caribou Fire Department responded to a call that came in at 11:43PM Friday. Caribou Fire Captain Scott Susi says crews responded to a fire at 186 Washburn Road. He says the fire started in the walls of the chimney. Susi says a family that was home at the time were alerted about the fire by working smoke detectors in the two story home. He says its a good reminder for folks to make sure there are working smoke detectors in a home or building. He says there were no injuries or pets’ lives lost. Everyone got out safely although the home is a loss. The home is insured. Presque Isle fire department provided mutual aid by covering the Caribou station.

