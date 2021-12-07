Advertisement

Exclusive: Maine Senator Susan Collins Talks Prospect of Chairing Federal Appropriations Committee

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In an interview with Morning Producer & Anchor Shawn Cunningham, Maine Senator Susan Collins talks about the buzz being circulated that she could become the new Chair of the Federal Appropriations Committee late next year. This comes on the heels of news that current Chair, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy announced he would not seek reelection. Collins could become the first GOP Woman and SECOND WOMAN only to have the coveted committee spot.

