Island Falls Crash

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a crash on the South Shore Road in Island Falls Sunday morning at approximately 10:30 AM.

First Responders arrived on scene and found the operator deceased. The operator was identified as 54-year-old Clarence Jones of Oakfield. The investigation showed Jones was the only occupant of a UTV side-by-side equipped with snow tracks. Jones was attempting to navigate down a steep hill that was covered with snow and ice and lost control of the UTV rolling it onto its side.

Jones was not wearing a helmet or using the equipped seatbelt and died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Maine Warden Service and the Island Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

If anyone has information in regards to this crash, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-3471.

