McAtee earns All New England honor: Clavette named Coach of the Year.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) A Presque Isle soccer player has picked up All New England honors from the Maine Soccer Coaches Association.

Senior Keeper Xavier McAtee was one of eight players to earn the All Region award.

Xavier McAtee):” Shocked and honored to receive that award. After the award was done I talked to the guy and he said that only a handful of keepers have gotten this award before.”

McAtee had an outstanding season in net for the Wildcats. He gave up just 10 goals in 12 regular season games and made several outstanding saves. He had 7 shutouts on the years.

McAtee:” My defense helped a lot along with my offense because I wouldn’t have had the shutouts without them.”

McAtee says that his goal was to a good teammate and to lead by example McAtee:” Just my hard work and my work ethic on and off the field and leadership with my team.” The Senior plans to continue his soccer career at UMPI. McAtee is another in a long list of All New England honorees.

McAtee:” I’ve only been able to play with one of them, Jonah Hudson and seeing his leadership off and on the field and his talent. It is privilege to be on the wall with all the amazing athletes.”

Now that soccer is over for the season he is now focusing on basketball McAtee: “After that good note from soccer I am excited for basketball. I just think that this year is going to be great hopefully as long as we can work together and play to the potential we can play. I think it is going to be an amazing year.”

Peter Clavette of Wisdom also picked up a major award. Clavette was named the North Coach of the Year. He led the Wisdom Pioneers to the Class D North title. (Peter Clavette):” I was beyond surprised. I never in a million years. I went to the awards banquet and coaches meeting to support my two athletes who got awards Abbie and Lily.”

The coach adds you have to players who buy into the system

Clavette:” There are 18 girls and a community that were behind me. They are the ones who deserve all the credit. They put in the hours and the effort. At the end of the day I am appreciative being award this award and I am humbled.”

