PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

An update to our wintery system and storm. Temperatures have continued to rise tonight... with most of us now sitting in the mid-to-upper 40s, and even a few lower 50s!

Moderate-to-locally heavy rain is currently coming down, and that lasts until the 10:00p, 11:00p, and midnight hours -- at which point, we’ll transition back over to snow showers from west to east, behind a passing cold front.

Dense areas of fog and significant visibility impacts are also ongoing, and winds are gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Once the cold front passing through, we’ll quickly drop-off with temperatures into Tues. AM. And that‘s where concerns come in for refreezing and icing conditions for early on tomorrow morning.

The standing water and slushy roadways are likely to turn to areas of black ice, leading to widespread hazardous travel. Along with the hazardous roads, make sure to take extra precaution exiting your front door, on driveway and sidewalk surfaces, and parking lots as well for Tues. AM.

A few additional snow streamers and squalls will lead to added visibility reductions during Tues. morning -- before we see slowly improving conditions throughout the day.

For the latest details on your forecast and a wrap-up of today’s snow totals, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

