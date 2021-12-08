Coins Available in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

During the pandemic, many businesses and banks reported a national shortage of coins.

According to the Associated Press, the shortage was due to businesses closing their doors, and quarantines forcing people to isolate in their homes, not allowing them to spend the physical coins they had. Now it appears that the coin shortage, for the most part, is over. WAGM called several banks and credit unions in Aroostook County. David Desjardins, CEO and President of Acadia Federal Credit Union, says that his bank has not seen a significant shortage of coins.

“Fortunately, we have not experienced any coin shortages here in our northern branches. Everything is going fine, and we are able to get the coins that we need at this time” says Desjardins.

The Federal Reserve states on it’s website that coin circulation patterns have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, but says that as the economy recovers more coins will flow back into retail and banking channels.

