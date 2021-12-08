Advertisement

Coins Available in The County

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

During the pandemic, many businesses and banks reported a national shortage of coins.

According to the Associated Press, the shortage was due to businesses closing their doors, and quarantines forcing people to isolate in their homes, not allowing them to spend the physical coins they had. Now it appears that the coin shortage, for the most part, is over. WAGM called several banks and credit unions in Aroostook County. David Desjardins, CEO and President of Acadia Federal Credit Union, says that his bank has not seen a significant shortage of coins.

“Fortunately, we have not experienced any coin shortages here in our northern branches. Everything is going fine, and we are able to get the coins that we need at this time” says Desjardins.

The Federal Reserve states on it’s website that coin circulation patterns have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, but says that as the economy recovers more coins will flow back into retail and banking channels.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Island Falls Crash
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
collins
Exclusive: Maine Senator Susan Collins Talks Prospect of Chairing Federal Appropriations Committee
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Northern Light AR Gould's Long COVID team helps patients rehabilitate
Long COVID patient shares experience, rehabilitation process
Houlton Regional Hospital
Houlton Regional Hospital Earns 2021 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety
Elder Law
A Closer Look at Elder Law
Covid Thanksgiving
COVID Following Thanksgiving Holiday