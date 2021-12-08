COVID Following Thanksgiving Holiday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Prior to and following the Thanksgiving holiday, the state saw record high Covid Infection rates.

Dr. Jay Reynolds of Northern Light AR Gould, and Dr. Regen Gallagher of Cary Medical Center both say they have seen record numbers of positive cases and hospital admissions. Cary Medical Center continues to be at full capacity, with every bed in the hospital filled.

“And I know over the last year and an half we’ve heard there’s a surge in Texas, there’s a surge in Florida. This is Aroostook county’s surge we’ve seen more patients both on an inpatient and an outpatient basis in the last two weeks than we’ve seen at all any other time during the pandemic. Most of the patients that we’ve seen are unvaccinated unfortunately, although some vaccinated patients as well” says Reynolds.

“We’re at the highest positivity rate our county has seen throughout the entire pandemic. Our official rate right now through the CDC is about 11 to 11 and a half percent positivity in the county. 95 to 99 percent of all of our hospitalized patients have been unvaccinated” says Gallagher.

Both doctors went on to say that the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to wear a mask, social distance, and get vaccinated.

