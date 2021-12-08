Advertisement

How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Island Falls Crash
Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
While repairing a toilet, a plumber found a large stash of money and checks in the walls of...
Plumber who found money in Osteen church gets $20,000 reward
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
Oxford, specifically, has nearly 700 devices split across each school in their district.
Parents say door stops saved their kids’ lives during Michigan school shooting
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates...
California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned
A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved death Wednesday to enter a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing...
Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Potter attorney: All Daunte Wright had to do was surrender