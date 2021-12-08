Long COVID patient shares experience, rehabilitation process

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Long COVID. It can be fatigue, a cough, brain fog, pains... all of the above, or a number of other symptoms. COVID patients may not realize they’re experiencing it until weeks after they apparently recover from their acute COVID case.

EMERY “So these post covid patients that come in their symptoms are all different, some is strengthening, some is more breathlessness, some is brain fog and we address those totally differently "

Rachel Emery is a physical therapist. She, along with speech therapist Kayla Trask, and Occupational Therapist Michaela Palm, is part of the Long Covid Team at Northern Light’s AR Gould.

TRASK “These patients are people who... they went to work they looked after their kids they had their everyday routine and they got hit with this illness and their world is almost turned upside down”

PALM “We treat a lot of it like a brain injury like someone who’s had a stroke or concussion, it might not be the same but it doesn’t mean we can’t get you back to working”

The team is still learning how to help long covid patients like Aron Chalou, a former nurse at the hospital. Chalou contracted COVID19 in July.

CHALOU “I’m making progress every day, its slow progress, sometimes its two steps forward and one step back... I get frustrated with myself I get discouraged I get angry with myself for not being able to do simple things”

Chalou is a mother of two, a registered nurse, and a former yoga instructor. She spent the pandemic getting a second college degree and playing with her kids. Now she can’t work, and says even sitting on a zoom call makes her dizzy.

CHALOU “My ability to tolerate simple activities like vacuuming my house is difficult. I have to take breaks I have to take rests”

EMERY “For somebody who is very active normally prior to covid to what I found, very low activity tolerance, core strength, of all her extremities, noticed she just had to stop and close her eyes...She looks like shes gonna be able to do these things, she should be able to do these things”

Emery says she had to start Chalou’s therapy with basic breathing lying down...Only now, 8 weeks into their therapy sessions, can Chalou stand with her feet together, eyes closed. The team says they help rehabilitate a number of lost skills.

PALM “I would say the biggest one is energy conservation, getting their endurance back up, being able to tolerate their daily activities, I would say cognition is second the cognitive ability to problem solve”

TRASK “It could be memory it could be attention it could be word finding it could be executive functioning”

PALM “Its too early to tell I think people can get their life back it might not be the same way you had it before but that doesn’t mean you cant do the same things you love to do”

Chalou says the experience has been humbling, and that she and Emery are taking her rehabilitation one movement at a time.

CHALOU “As a whole I’m feeling stronger, more determined and I’m a tough old bird you can’t keep me down”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.