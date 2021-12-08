Medical Monday Hand Washing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Hand washing...it’s simple concept that’s getting a lot of discussion these days. But it isn’t just important in the fight against Covid, it also helps keep you safe from several other diseases. In honor of National Hand Washing awareness week, it’s this weeks Medical Monday.

Germs are all around us, on everything we touch. That makes the act of hand washing very important to our health.

Jessica St. Peter, Registered Nurse at Northern Light AR Gould says; ”When you think about all of the things we touch, then we go and touch our face, our mucus membranes, like our eyes, our nose, our mouth, those germs that we’ve picked up from places, we are then transferring to places in our body that are very susceptible to bringing in those germs.”

St. Peter says hand washing doesn’t just fight the flu or the common cold, it also helps keep you safe from more serious diseases like Hepatis A, or even pink eye for children. And while you may think you’re a pro at washing your hands, there is an art to doing it correctly.

She says; “Start off by wetting your hands and then applying your soap product and scrubbing really well. We say sing the happy birthday song because it’s a quick and easy way to time yourself through that process and make sure you’re really scrubbing those hand surfaces as well as getting up and over the top of the hand, between the fingers and then especially when you think about our fingernails, that’s a place with ridges and creases that things can kind of harbor and sit, so we want to make sure you get up around those nails as well.”

She adds that you can also use alcohol based hand sanitizers as well, you just need to make sure you work it over the entire surface of your hands including between fingers and around fingernails. For those who think not washing your hands as well will lead to a stronger immune system, St. Peter has this word of caution.

“Really there are things that you’re going to end up introducing to your self that it’s not something that is just going to be fought off by your immune system. So, I brought up Hepatitis a before, picking that up off of something that’s been exposed to that and you didn’t wash your hands and you end up ingesting that germ for example, that would be a risk factor for you.”

Because germs are invisible, St. Peter says it can be difficult to know when you need to wash your hands. She recommends washing before preparing food, eating or after using the bathroom.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.