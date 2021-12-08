PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone.

We’re starting the day off on the quieter side... seeing a bit of sunshine, before clouds build in for the rest of the day!

Also, it was a bitter cold start this morning... seeing a few below-zero actual temperatures. And a lot of us experienced below-zero “feels like” temps.

The colder feel is going to last all the way through Fri. morning... with afternoon highs over the next two days, only in the upper-teens and lower-20s.

In addition for today, a few flurries and light snow showers are expected later on... mainly for Southeastern Aroostook, and York and Carleton Counties in Western New Brunswick.

The light snow showers will lead to lower-end snow amounts -- at max, an inch or two the farther south you go. Although it’ll be enough, to cause some slick and slippery spots on the roads for overnight travel this evening, as well as temporarily reduced-down visibilities.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

