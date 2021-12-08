Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone.

We’re starting the day off on the quieter side... seeing a bit of sunshine, before clouds build in for the rest of the day!

Also, it was a bitter cold start this morning... seeing a few below-zero actual temperatures. And a lot of us experienced below-zero “feels like” temps.

The colder feel is going to last all the way through Fri. morning... with afternoon highs over the next two days, only in the upper-teens and lower-20s.

In addition for today, a few flurries and light snow showers are expected later on... mainly for Southeastern Aroostook, and York and Carleton Counties in Western New Brunswick.

The light snow showers will lead to lower-end snow amounts -- at max, an inch or two the farther south you go. Although it’ll be enough, to cause some slick and slippery spots on the roads for overnight travel this evening, as well as temporarily reduced-down visibilities.

For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Island Falls Crash
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases
collins
Exclusive: Maine Senator Susan Collins Talks Prospect of Chairing Federal Appropriations Committee
Xavier McAtee is an All New England and Peter Clavette is coach of the year.
McAtee earns All New England honor: Clavette named Coach of the Year.
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Dec. 8th
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Dec. 7th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web