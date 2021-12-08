PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

We quieted down throughout the day today... starting off with a few, lingering snow showers and stronger gusty winds from last night.

The winds amped up over the past 24 hours, with a number of wind gust reports over 40 mph across the viewing area... with even Frenchville experiencing a 50 mph gust!

Winds this evening are much calmer, and clearing skies into the early AM will lead to a much colder feel for tomorrow morning, lasting throughout the day.

We’re only expecting mid-to-upper teens for Wednesday’s highs, and lower-20s for Thursday.

The next 48 hours also bring some scattered light snow showers, from a low pressure system that stays well off to the south of the Gulf of Maine.

From the light snow showers tomorrow, at most we’re looking to pick 1.0-2.0″-inches during the evening time Wednesday, through first-thing Thursday morning. And the bulk of the snow shower activity looks to impact Southeastern locations, as well as York and Carleton Counties in Western New Brunswick.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web link. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

