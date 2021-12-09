Big Rock Mountain launches plans for Quad Chairlift

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Big Rock Mountain has unveiled plans for a major upgrade to its ski area. . Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Travis Kearney - General Manager - Big Rock Mountain “.It’s been in the planning stages for a couple of years now and it really gained momentum in the past 6 months...The goal is to match our uphill capacity with our skiing terrain

Travis Kearney is the General Manager for Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill. They launched a Capital Fundrasising Campaign with hopes to replace a nearly 50 year old Chair Lift with a State-of-the-Art Quad Chair Lift, which Big Rock says will help expand their capabilities by allowing more skiiers to reach the top of the mountain faster.

Mike Chasse - Big Rock Mountain Board of Directors “This project is really exciting for me...the Board of Directors have been working hard to make big rock make the biggest impact on kids and families around here and over the last few years we’ve noticed the need for more uphill capactity and our lift it’s worked great over the last 25 years but its time to think about something newer and can pull more people up the hill

Kearney says the project wont be cheap, but hopes that with the support of local businesses and people, they can reach this goal.

Travis “This Project will be roughly $2.9 Million...We want to increase our uphill capacity and this chair lift will allow us to double our uphill capactity and it will also make the ride up the mountain a little bit faster for all the skiers.”

More information on the project, including how to donate, will be available on our website, Corey Bouchard Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.