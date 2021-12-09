Children Could Develop Heart Problems Following COVID

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Children who are exposed to COVID 19 may be at risk of developing a heart disease. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has more.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall. Following exposure to the Covid 19 virus, young people may be susceptible to contracting this disease.

“It happens with multiple types of infections, not just Covid. It essentially presents in most people with a type of crushing chest pain that is very severe.” - Dr. Sean Hagenbuch – Pediatric Cardiologist, Northern Light EMMC

Dr. Sean Hagenbuch is the Director of Pediatric Cardiology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Dr. Hagenbuch went on to say that although the chance of developing Myocarditis is present, it is also rare. Around 150 of every 100,000 Covid infections also develop Myocarditis, and around 2 of every 100,000 people who get the vaccine develop Myocarditis as a result.

“The US CDC as well as a number of academic researchers have run those numbers and have found almost universally that your risk of myocarditits is much higher if take your chances with the virus itself, rather than the vaccine” - Dr. Nirav Shah – Director, Maine CDC

“So usually the treatments are symptomatic and what we refer to as supportive, so we’re supporting the child through whatever the symptoms are. So most of this is, sort of the old sort of chicken soup supportive therapy where we’re trying to give children some fluid support or pain control or extra monitoring to deal with the symptoms that this may cause and support them through that. This can become a severe illness where they end up in the intensive care unit and sometimes require extra drugs in order to keep their circulation supported. Thankfully in most of the cases of that we’re seeing, even the children that end up in the hospital, we are able to support them through this and they do relatively well long term.” says Hagenbuch.

Dr. Hagenbuch went on to say that, although myocarditis may be scary, the best way to prevent severe cases of both COVID and myocarditis it is to get vaccinated.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.