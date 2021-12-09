A Closer Look: Identity Theft

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Millions of families suffer every year due to identity theft, and Aroostook County is no exception. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard finds out what to look for when your information is compromised.

Stolen identity can happen to anyone, at any time. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2020 complaints of identity theft doubled from 2019, and in Maine over 7,000 cases of identity theft occurred in the state, which ranks 9th in the U.S. Overall for identity theft.

“I received a text message, and I thought it was a scam at first” - Deborah Cyr – Presque Isle

Deborah Cyr, of Presque Isle was minding her business when she was notified by her bank that someone was trying to make purchases on her account.

“They told me that there was a scam, someone tried to draw money out of my account, which I didn’t even have that much money in my account…The next there was an inquiry on my account that I didn’t recognize from California.” says Cyr.

Cyr realized that because of her banks overdraft protection, any false charges made to her account would most likely go through, and take the money out of what little savings she had. She closed the accounts that day and said she no longer feels safe online, or keeping her money in the bank. Cyr said that she found out her personal email address was compromised last September in a data breach.

“I don’t want to do anything with the internet now. It’s not that I’m new to the internet, I’ve been on computers since the early 90′s. I don’t feel comfortable anymore.” says Cyr.

“So the story that you just told me, is really based on financial identity theft” - Eva Velasquez – CEO/President, Identity Theft Resource Center

Eva Velasquez is the CEO and President of the Identity Theft Resource Center, a non-profit focused on minimizing the impact and mitigating the risk of identity compromise.

“What are the red flags for financial identity theft? It is things that you just described. Getting notification of charges on your credit card, on your existing bank or savings account, that you didn’t authorize or you’re not familiar with.” says Velasquez.

Velasquez went on to say that once you’ve identified that you may be a victim of financial identity theft, you should notify your financial institution, so they can investigate, and dispute any charges that you did not make.

“Anyone can become the victim of an identity crime or a scam. It just really depends on the timing, how crafty the scammer is and what else is going on. There should be no shame or embarrassment if you become a victim.” says Velasquez.

For more tips on how to protect your identity, or recover from identity theft, visit idtheftcenter.org

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

