Community Matters: Age Friendly Caribou holds Senior Santa Program

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Christmas is a time of year to give back and do something nice for your community. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard shows us one program from Age Friendly Caribou looking to spread Christmas Cheer to Older residents.

It’s called Senior Santa…

Elizabeth Singer - Community Relations Coordinator - Cary Medical Center “and what this is, is an opprotunity for people to come out and give a little something to cheer up some older adults in our community...they can come and grab one of the orniments and purchase the item on the back and they have to bring it back here to the rec by December 17th... and then we’re gonna distribute them to people who recieve meals on wheels, people who live in some of the senior communities throughout our city.”

The program is put on by Age Friendly Caribou held at the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center. Singer says those items listed on the back of the ornament range from…

” puzzles, crossword books, adult coloring books, toilitries, things that older adults might need and enjoy”

To handmade items, if you wanted something a little more personal.

” we have a lot of talented people in our communities with knitting, cross stiching, painting, you know little tokens like that which might help brighten someones day.”

Senior Santa is collecting gifts at the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center until Friday, December 17th. Singer adds they are looking for volunteers to help out on Monday December 20th when they will be wrapping the gifts and preparing them to be handed out. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

