Intervention Aroostook: 12.7.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As a New Year approaches, a grassroots organization continues its work to be an ally for the recovery community throughout Maine. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Intervention Aroostook.

Maine is one all states throughout the country engaged in a battle to save more lives from addiction and overdoses. 2021 is poised to become a record year for overdoses. Which is why the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project has ramped up their work to be a bigger resources for the recovery community but also engage and educate ALL people about embracing people in recovery.

Courtney Allen Policy Dir., Maine Recovery Advocacy Project

“we really listen to the local community and say what do you need in your community and how can we make that a reality and why what’s important is because each community is different and the effects of the addiction crisis in Maine looks different in Portland from Aroostook County.”

And taking that effort a step further includes having a regular dialogue and support from state lawmakers. Allen says this past year there have been critical inroads made there.

“Chloe Maxman just put in a bill that was accepted by the legislative council to expand the good samaritan law and that is a law that protects people who call in the case of an overdose its protected by certain crimes so this bill would expand those protections to help ensure people feel safe to call 911 and get the help they need when they’re experiencing an overdose.”

And she says while the pandemic has proven some challenges for people in recovery or actively dealing with substance use, its actually been an opportunity to technologically build a bridge with state lawmakers. She explains how...

“we were able to have people zoom into provide testimony so that lawmakers could hear their constituents’ voices across the state in a lot easier way.”

Finally she offers some hope and insight into how the recovery community can be more positively received moving forward into a New Year and beyond..

“really its beyond our connection to recovery community its the greater the wider community the business com munity the faith community the media community everybody who interacts with people in recovery have a chance and opportunity to bring them closer into society versus pushing them away.”

Bring them in and bring communities closer to saving more lives versus losing them. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

