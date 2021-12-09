Maine National Guard Called on to Help Healthcare Facilities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Members of the Maine National Guard are being deployed to health care facilities around the state starting next week.

Governor Janet Mills announced the activation of about 75 members of Maine’s National guard during a Maine CDC briefing earlier today. She says this will expand and support the health care system’s capacity to treat patients in reaction to recent spikes in Covid 19 infections across the state.

“So beginning next week, running through the end of January we’re deploying as many as 75 national guard members in basically, non-clinical support roles, patient transport, food services, etc. Which, deploying them to health care sites, such as some nursing facilities, so that those facilities, can then accept patients who are waiting to be discharged from hospitals, where there is just no place for them to go right now. Enhancing those facilities abilities to accept more patients will relieve the bottleneck that will then allow hospitals to provide more inpatient care for more people with Covid 19 and other serious health problems” says Mills.

According to Dr. Shah of the Maine CDC reported 1275 new cases of Covid 19 across the state in the last 24 hours, of those Aroostook County has seen 104 new cases according to the University of Maine Presque Isle’s Covid 19 Daily situation Map.

