Maine officials warn of ‘volatile’ long-term state revenues

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecast Committee has cautioned the Legislature that the pandemic is making it hard to tell how much money the state will take in.

That’s despite projections of than $800 million in additional revenue over the next two years.

The Portland Press Herald reported the forecasting committee’s chairman told lawmakers Wednesday that the uncertain economic future means significant risks.

Still, the committee is confident in the next eight to 10 months.

Maine lawmakers will meet in January to decide how to allocate $822 million in additional revenue for the 2022-23 budget cycle, which began July 1.

