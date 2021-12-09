Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved death Wednesday to enter a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing...
Coast Guard swimmer pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
While repairing a toilet, a plumber found a large stash of money and checks in the walls of...
Plumber who found money in Osteen church gets $20,000 reward
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device

Latest News

The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
‘American giant’ Bob Dole honored at Capitol
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case
Identity Theft
A Closer Look: Identity Theft
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’