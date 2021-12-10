Aroostook County’s First Women’s Recovery Home Opens in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

After months of planning and construction, Aroostook County’s First Recovery Home For Women has opened.

WAGM first reported on the recovery home back in September when the agency that operates the house, the Center for Advancement of Rural Living received 260,000 dollars in funding through a USDA Rural Development Investment. Renovations on the home have been going on since August, and while there is still work to be completed, they are ready to start accepting women into the program. Shannon Battle-Bragg, who is the House Manager for the Inspiring Hope Haven for Women says that in total, the home can house up to 6 women in recovery.

“When women are in recovery and they need a place to go, a safe place to go then this would be the place to come, and then it will be individualized on what their needs are as to how long they’ll stay. We’ll help them find recovery coaches and sponsors and there’ll be groups here as well, meeting here as well and yeah, help them find the resources they need to become productive in the community.” says Battle-Bragg.

For more information on Inspiring Hope Haven for Women, please Contact Shannon Battle-Bragg at shannon@carlcenter.org or (207)-325-1051

