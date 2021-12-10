Advertisement

Aroostook County’s First Women’s Recovery Home Opens in Caribou

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

After months of planning and construction, Aroostook County’s First Recovery Home For Women has opened.

WAGM first reported on the recovery home back in September when the agency that operates the house, the Center for Advancement of Rural Living received 260,000 dollars in funding through a USDA Rural Development Investment. Renovations on the home have been going on since August, and while there is still work to be completed, they are ready to start accepting women into the program. Shannon Battle-Bragg, who is the House Manager for the Inspiring Hope Haven for Women says that in total, the home can house up to 6 women in recovery.

“When women are in recovery and they need a place to go, a safe place to go then this would be the place to come, and then it will be individualized on what their needs are as to how long they’ll stay. We’ll help them find recovery coaches and sponsors and there’ll be groups here as well, meeting here as well and yeah, help them find the resources they need to become productive in the community.” says Battle-Bragg.

For more information on Inspiring Hope Haven for Women, please Contact Shannon Battle-Bragg at shannon@carlcenter.org or (207)-325-1051

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Big rock
Big Rock Mountain launches plans for Quad Chairlift
Myocarditis
Children Could Develop Heart Problems Following COVID
Different water districts in the state put forward a sample of their water.
Which town has Maine’s best tasting drinking water?

Latest News

Women's Recovery Home Update
Women's Recovery Home Update
UMFK takes on March Madness contender Weber State on Saturday
UMFK takes on Division 1 March Madness contender
Fatal crash in Stonington leaves 1 dead
The Main Entrance to AR Gould
Rise in COVID cases brings community collaboration